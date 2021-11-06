Stop spreading lies about DP Ruto - Machakos MP warns rivals

Speaking on Thursday, November 4, the Machakos woman mentioned that ever since she met the DP three months ago, none of the promises the second in command made to her has been fulfilled.

She stated that when she met the DP, she knew her life was going to change for the better and that Ruto promised to build her a home, expand her business and take her daughter back to school.

She pointed out that since her chance meeting with the DP, her efforts to get hold of him on call, text messages or via social messaging app, WhatsApp, has proven an uphill task.

She narrates that she has gone to the extent of sending the DP her photos on the messaging app in order to make him remember her, but no response has been forthcoming.

Dr Kioko on the other hand has come out with receipts to prove that the allegations are false. Taking to his Facebook page, the MP explained that when Mueni met with the DP at his Karen residence, she asked for the following;

"She asked for a boost for her business to go the next level and also support to pay fees for her child, who was working as a house girl in Kisii so as to support her mother," stated the MP.

According to Dr Kioko, DP Ruto went ahead to offer her Sh. 200,000 in cash as well as accompanied her to Machakos where the DP donates Sh. 2 million in cash which was meant to open a Sacco for 600 local traders.

The MP finished off his lengthy post by explaining to his followers how he paid tuition fees for Mueni's daughter however, she chose to run away from school.