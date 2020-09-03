Flamboyant City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir has revealed that in 2017 Businessman Chris Kirubi asked him to stop supporting ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga or resign from his companies.

According to Kipkorir who was at that time a Director of three companies owned by Kirubi, opted to follow his conscience and resigned.

“In 2017, I was a Director in three or four companies of Dr. Chris Kirubi ... He gave me a BINARY CHOICE: Stop supporting Baba or resign from his companies ... I chose to follow my conscience & resigned ...I will not abjure at any cost: my Roman Catholic Faith, my Conscience,” reads Doanald Kipkorir’s tweet.

Raila Odinga, Donald Kipkorir and Chris Kirubi

For years now, Kipkorir has been a staunch supporter of Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and he is always ready to defend him whenever he is attacked by his critics.

On the other hand, in 2017 Kirubi was rooting for a Uhuru Kenyatta Presidency, with words on the streets that he financed part of their campaign.

Just the other day, Kipkorir was in Baba’s Upper-Hill office to pay him a courtesy call alongside Silas Jakakimba.

“Today, with my fellow Baba’s errand boy @silasjakakimba , we paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Raila Odinga ... We re-affirmed him of our TOTAL SUPPORT & ALLEGIANCE .. We assured him that we’ll not leave any quarter for History Revisionists ... The Future is Bright!” said Donald Kipkorir.