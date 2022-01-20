RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Sudden death of ex-Kameme FM presenter in US baffles family

Denis Mwangi

Wambui had been cut off from her family - daughter, mother and siblings back at home, something they blamed on her husband.

The death of former Kameme FM presenter Jedidah Wambui Weru has baffled her family in Kenya as they try to unravel the case.

According to multiple reports from credible media, Jedidah, who was popularly known as Mima passed on in December 2021.

The family last spoke to the former presenter on December 22, 2021 when she called to pass seasons greetings.

Prior to the call, Wambui had been cut off from her family - her daughter, mother and siblings in Kenya - something they blamed on her husband.

On December 24, a friend of Jedidah called her relatives to disclose that she was ailing and the next day, her husband broke the news of her death.

What surprised the family, even more, is that the man said that his wife had already been cremated and offered to send the ashes to Kenya.

Jedidah’s daughter Esther Nyawira requested to travel to the US to have a look at her mother’s house but the husband declined, further raising suspicion.

The family now wants the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help them give the former presenter a decent send-off.

Between 2000 and 2012, Wambui worked at the Gikuyu radio station. She began her career with Interconsumer Products Ltd in 2015, then moved on to Weru TV between 2016 and 2017.

She travelled to the US in 2018 where she started working as a community health administrative assistant.

It is in the US that she met her husband whom she married in 2020.

