Health CS Mutahi Kagwe told the Abagusii to support their son, Fred Matiangi for the presidency.

He opined that one of their sons had the potential of clinching the presidency if they supported and protected him from “external political forces”.

Kagwe said the Kisii should read the signs of the time and unite so that the rest of the country can, in turn, support their son to lead Kenya.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Tour of Nyanza

“You, Abagusii, know that in politics, people fight and undercut one another. But this is not the time for political backstabbing," CS Kagwe was quoted by the Daily Nation.

"If you behave normally, the world will treat you normally,” he added.

Mr Kagwe and Dr Matiang’i are in the Nyanza region on a four-day tour to assess the impact of Covid-19 in Kisii, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Bomet counties and their preparedness.