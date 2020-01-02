Supreme Court Justice Jackton Ojwang' is set to be relieved of his duties at the highest court in the land following attainment of the 70-year retirement age.

Justice Ojwang' will proceed for his terminal leave of absence beginning January 5, 2020 and thereafter in February this year he will officially retire from service.

This will be a blow to the apex court's bench given that Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was suspended pending the determination of a case brought against her by DPP Noordin Haji.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Jackton Ojwang

The court will, however, still be properly constituted given that the law prescribes for the court to operate with a minimum of five sitting judges.

Justice Ojwang' during presidential election petition

Justice Ojwang' has served in the Judicary for the past 16 years, having started his career as a judge at the High Court in Nairobi and Mombasa between 2003 and 2011.

He joined the Supreme Court in 2011 after a competitive interview process conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Justice Ojwang will be remembered as one of the only two Supreme Court judges who opposed the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta's win after the August 2017 presidential election.

Together with Justice Njoki Ndung'u, the two expressed a dissenting opinion from their four other colleagues who heard the petition.