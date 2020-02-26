Supreme Court Justice Smokin Wanjala is hospitalized in India after he contracted a serious infection.

Chief Justice David Maraga confirmed the report on Wednesday adding that Justice Wanjala is in stable condition and responding to treatment.

According to the CJ, the judge is among a group of Supreme Court judges from other countries who fell ill at the same time.

"Hon. Justice Smokin Wanjala, who is in India for a Judicial Conference, is hospitalized and is undergoing treatment for the H1N1-Swine flu which also affected 6 Indian Supreme Court Judges.

"The Judge is making great progress and may be discharged today. Wish him speedy recovery," CJ Maraga's statement read.

H1N1 symptoms which include fever, fatigue and chills are similar to some of the symptoms experienced with other infections.

Supreme Court building contaminated

According to a report by DW, the infection is believed to be spreading with the Supreme Court building in New Delhi.

India's Chief of Justice, Sharad Arvind Bobde, has confirmed that a drive to vaccinate staff at the Supreme Court is in effect though it is not clear how the viral infection reached the judges.

Justice Wanjala is said to be admitted in the general ward at Apollo Hospital in the country's capital.