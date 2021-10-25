Supreme Court stops Anne Kananu's Swearing-in as Nairobi Governor

The Supreme Court issued the ruling on Monday, October 25, three days after the Court of Appeal paved way for Kananu's swearing in as the substantive governor.

The court of appeal noted that Sonko had been out of office for more than 10 months.

The former governor has appealed his impeachment in court and the matter is still pending.

However, the CoA said that if Sonko’s appeal is successful and judges find that his political rights were violated, then the violations, since they will be personal to him, can be vindicated by being paid damages.