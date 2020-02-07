Supreme Court has suspended the order that barred Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission from investigating lawyer Tom Ojienda.

Mr Ojienda was being investigated over Ksh280m pay allegedly received from Mumias Sugar Company.

The Court of Appeal upheld a judgment by the High Court, which found that the EACC had violated Prof Ojienda’s constitutional right to fair administrative action in its investigation.

Lawyer Tom Ojienda

EACC told the Supreme Court the lower courts' decision for suspects to be given notice before their bank accounts are accessed had “serious ramifications on the fight against corruption.

On March 18, 2015 the Chief Magistrate at Kibera Law Courts directed that the EACC to probe Prof. Ojienda.