The swearing in of Speaker Benson Mutura as Nairobi’s acting Governor has been postponed.

The last minute change made on Friday followed after the committee in charge of the transition claimed that the time left was limited.

Assumption of Office Committee Chairperson Justus Nthenge told reporters that the presiding magistrate arrived late for the ceremony.

“The Constitution stipulates that the exercise be conducted from 10am-2pm,” he stated.

Speaker Mutura had allegedly already seated in the chambers prior to the cancellation.

Nthenge confirmed that at least 10 legal officers from the Nairobi County Assembly have been contracted to oversee the transition process.