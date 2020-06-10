Deputy President William Ruto's political challenges appear to be escalating by the day with several allies deserting him amid onslaught from President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

The latest politician to desert the Tanga Tanga political camp is Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere who on Tuesday paid allegiance to the Uhuru-Raila unity campaign.

Korere has been a staunch supporter of Ruto's 2022 p[residential campaign and one of the founder members of the Inua Mama Group - a women lobby group that supports the DP.

"Received Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere who expressed commitment to support the national programs aimed at uniting our nation," Odinga said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The legislator's defection came only a day after Odinga hosted another Inua Mama founder and Korere's neighbor - Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru.

"Uhuru ni rais, na baba ni baba," Waruguru said after meeting Raila.

The two Laikipia MPs abandoned the DP just days after nominated MP Millicent Omanga, also a founding member of the Inua Mama Group, defected from Tanga Tanga.

On Wednesday, Raila also hosted Lands CAS Gideon Mung'aro who has part of Ruto's point men in the Coast Region.

"I also held talks with Coast politicians Gideon Mung’aro (CAS) and Suleiman Shahbal on a range of issues touching on the development of the Coast," the ODM Leader added.