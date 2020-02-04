Tanzanian President Dr John Pombe Magufuli has sent condolences message on the passing of retired President Daniel Moi.

In his message, Magufuli stated that Tanzania will remember the Late Mzee Moi for his vibrant leadership and his efforts to unify Kenya and Tanzania.

President Magufuli further celebrated Mzee Moi for reviving the East Africa Community (EAC).

The Late retired President Daniel Moi with Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Messages from leaders

"On behalf of the government of Tanzania, I send my condolences to President Uhuru Kenyatta and all Kenyans for the passing of retired President Daniel Moi," the statement from Dr Magufuli read.

"As Tanzanians, we will remember him for his leadership, his efforts to strengthen our relations with Kenya and reviving the East Africa Mashariki," it added.

Several leaders have sent out their message of condolences after the passing of Mzee Moi.

A statement from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga read: “I am grateful for the time I spent with him. At this moment of mourning, our hearts and prayers are with the family and the entire Moi clan.”