Teacher killed in another Kerio Valley bandit attack

The teacher who taught at Kipyebo Primary school was attacked on his way home from a Sunday service at Kipyebo Catholic church where he had delivered a sermon.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen condemned the killing adding that despite government pledges to end the attacks no action has been taken.

“It’s terrible that this afternoon bandits once again murdered a teacher coming from Church a few meters from his work place Kipyebo Primary Sch and a few kilometers from where the Tot school bus was attacked. Despite all the promises by @FredMatiangi, @IG_NPS NOTHING is being done,” Senator Murkomen tweeted.

Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago in a call to President Uhuru Kenyatta asked action to be taken so that the standard eight and form four candidates could do their upcoming national exams under safe conditions.

Former Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet who is seeking the Elgeyo Marakwet gubernatorial seat recently vowed to quell the clashes in the region if elected governor.

Boinnet added he was saddened by the cries of the people of Kerio valley over the insecurity.

Rift Valley regional commissioner Maalim Mohammed said proper measures which he was not going to mention were being put in place to curb the insecurity.

“We will not make public what we are doing, but the results will be seen and felt,” said Mohammed.

After the Thursday attack, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i ordered the Tot School principal arrested for violation of government policies.

"The attack we had on the school bus ought not to have happened in the first place. That school was in violation of the government policy of moving children beyond 1800hrs." The attack to place at 2200hrs.