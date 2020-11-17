Parliamentarians were on Tuesday afternoon engaged in a session of formally mourning the loss of Matungu MP Justus Murunga.

The National Assembly chambers, under the leadership of Speaker Justin Muturi, observed a moment of silence for the departed.

Speaker Muturi also allowed the legislators to eulogize their departed colleague through submissions made on the floor of the House.

A number of MPs took the opportunity to express their concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. with some suggesting that the late Murunga succumbed to the disease.

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya submitted: "Hon. Murunga's death should be a reminder to us, that we are very vulnerable by virtue of our jobs. Our interactions should be carefully done, we should not expose ourselves and our constituents to the unfortunate reality of COVID-19."

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo added: "Hon Murunga's demise is a strong reminder to us, even as we await to hear about the cause of his death, that COVID-19 is a real problem that we need to acknowledge and remember our vulnerabilities."

Mumias MP Benjamin Washiali, however, asked the MPs to exercise caution with their assertions because the cause of death was yet to be established.

"We know there are concerns about the cause of Hon. Murunga's death, but I ask that let us not cast aspersions on this,and wait for official communication on the cause of his death," he pleaded.