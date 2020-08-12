Interior PS Karanja Kibicho on Wednesday morning responded to Deputy President William Ruto's claims that there exists a deep state that had threatened to rig him out in 2022.

Kibicho denied the existence of a deep state saying the government of Kenya was structured in a transparent manner where all government officials have clear cut functions.

The PS said the talk of a deep state was the talk of failed leaders who are quick to apportion blame to a non-existent entity whenever they are

"There is no deep state as we have been told that we know about. The government is structured in a manner that everybody can see. There are measures where people can interrogate that which they see as not being clear.

"When I was young, we would say even Satan has work because failures will claim it is Satan frustrating them. When people fail in obvious responsibilities and are unable to explain their failure to the public, it becomes very easy to talk about the deep state and claim that is why you are not working. It's outrageous," Kibicho said.

The statement came only a day after Ruto claimed that he had received threats from the so called deep state threatening to rig him out in the 2022 election.

"If I and Uhuru Kenyatta were cowards we would not have formed the Jubilee government. We were being told that choices have consequences. That we were unfit because we had cases which were false."

"Now we are threatened that there is a System. That there is a Deep State. That even if you vote there will be people who will rig our vote. That there are people who will sit somewhere and decide. We are waiting for those people and that System and Deep State. They will come with that System and Deep State but we will come with the people and God,” the DP said while speaking at his Karen residence.