The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) on Monday approved the disbursement of Sh4.5 billion to go into car grants for all 2,237 Kenyan members of county assembly (MCAs).

SRC Chairperson Lyn Mengich wrote to Council of Governors Chairperson Martin Wambora communicating details of the approved grant.

According to the letter, the grant was approved only on the condition that it will benefit the current MCAs and speakers of county assemblies.

The grant will, therefore, not be held in perpetuity.

The second condition outlined that the fund would be redirected from the current transport facilitation benefit they enjoy.

"Taking into account the principle of equity and fairness, affordability and fiscal sustainability, SRC hereby reviews the car loan benefit as set earlier to a transport facilitation benefit in the form of a grant," the letter read in part.

The third condition seems to be the passing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.

President Uhuru Kenyatta promised the grants during a meeting held at the Sagana State Lodge recently, in exchange for a sail-through of the BBI Bill.

Siaya and Kisumu county assemblies were the first two counties to approve the Bill with the 45 other counties yet to decide.