The Boys Club converge at the Late Bob Collymore’s home to mark 1-year anniversary

On Tuesday (Night) close friends of the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore converged at Wambui Collymore’s home to mark 1-year anniversary since his demise.

Led by Jeff Koinange, Collymore’s close circle of friends popularly known as the Boys Club joined Wambui in celebrating the life of her late husband who succumbed to cancer last year.

In a tweet, Koinange expressed gratitude towards Wambui, thanking her for bringing the Boys Club together to celebrate a life well lived. Among those who showed up include; former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Scan group CEO Bharat Thakrar, KCB CEO Joshua Oigara, Radio Africa’s Patrick Quarcoo and journalist Jeff Koinange.

Koinange's post

“One Year later, Our Captain's Spirit lives on through his Amazing wife, @wambuikamiru and The BOYZ Club! Thanks for bringing us together, Wambui! We shall continue to keep #CelebratingBob @bharatthakrar @Peter_Kenneth @PatrickQuarco @kcbgroup @tiapreet @xtiandela @stivogichbwoy @hamoprof @vdjclyde @monicakiragu @jereplica,” reads Koinange’s update.

Collymore lived a very private life and kept a small circle of wealthy CEOs and professionals as his closest confidants.

On the other hand, Safaricom PLC where Bob worked as CEO also changed their social media profile pictures with that of Bob Collymore to mark the 1-year anniversary since his death.

They also started a hashtag #CelebratingBob to allow Kenyans from all walks life to celebrate and honour the fallen hero, the late Collymore.

“Tomorrow we are celebrating the man who led us for nine years. Join us using #CelebratingBob and share your best memories of Bob Collymore,” reads a tweet from Safaraicom PLC.