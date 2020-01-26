The International Criminal Court (ICC) has cleared the air on the possibilities of re-opening Deputy President William Ruto’s case at the Hague after the DP alleged a plot to revive the case during an interview with TV.

While responding to an enquiry by Nation on Ruto’s grave allegations, ICC clarified that although the DP Ruto was acquitted alongside other suspects, the case remained open, subject to the discovery of fresh evidence that could warrant fresh prosecution.

File image of DP Ruto at the ICC trial chambers

"As you are aware, on April 5, 2016, Trial Chamber V (A) vacated the charges against William Samoei Ruto and Joshua Arap Sang, without prejudice to the prosecution bringing a new case in the future, or in a different form, in light of new evidence," Nation reported, quoiting the statement.

ICC maintained that receiving any information pertaining to the alleged crime from any individual regardless of geographical location is part of its mandate.

It did not clarify whether any new evidence has been received or if it was re-examining the case.

"As a general matter, in accordance with Article 15 of the Rome Statue, the founding Treaty of the ICC, any individual or group from anywhere in the world may send information on alleged crime to the ICC prosecutor who is duly-bound to protect the confidentiality of the information received."

"The office analyzes any such materials submitted, as appropriate, in accordance with the Rome Statute and with full independence and impartiality," read the statement.

On 23 January 2020 during an interview with NTV, DP Ruto sensationally claimed that there is a group of individuals working tirelessly behind the scenes to revive ICC cases against him.

A screen-grab image of Deputy President William Ruto during the interview with NTV's Ken Mijungu on January 23, 2020

The cases in question date back to the aftermath of the 2007 disputed elections when violence broke out with DP Ruto accused alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta and four others of crimes against humanity.

They were acquitted in 2016.

"There are characters who have already sent people to Kenya to resuscitate the ICC cases against me. They did not succeed in the former presidents' Daniel Moi case and Mwai Kibaki scenarios as during those eras, such cases were prominent." Ruto said.