Deputy President William Ruto has spoken after Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe’s interview on Citizen TV, where he linked some of his partners to the KEMSA scandal.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the DP said that corruption consultants and conmen who were bankrupt in 2013 are now billionaires after ransacking, while blaming it all on him.

He went on to say that they have gone to the extent of stealing from sick people in the middle of a pandemic, and their end is fast approaching and they have nowhere to hide.

“The corruption "consultants", brokers & conmen, some bankrupt in 2013, are now billionaires after looting while scapegoating WsR. Their overgrown IMPUNITY is shamelessly making them steal even from the sick in a pandemic. The END is nigh. NOWHERE TO HIDE. NO MORE SCAPEGOATING,” said DP Ruto.

Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe

Murathe interview

His words come shortly after Murathe in an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura distanced himself from the company that was linked to him on the KEMSA procurement scandal, and instead saying that it belonged to partners of DP Ruto.

He mentioned that the DP’s allies wanted to buy the company at the heart of KEMSA scandal a few months ago, and he has evidence.

“Yes we have the evidence, we have the transfers, we have the legal transfers if you want to find out go to Kenya Commercial Bank and find out who are the account holders of Kilig limited. You will find that they are known partners of Deputy President William Ruto,” said Murathe.