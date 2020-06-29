Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has said that exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna is a waste of national imagination after he bailed out on an interview with K24’s Anne Kiguta, over claims that the analyst would be part of it.

In a tweet, Ngunyi said Miguna is a coward, describing him as a man who plays tough but scared of being challenged.

He added that the self-declared NRM general is an overrated drama queen and he (Mutahi Ngunyi) needs to mentor him.

“Miguna Miguna is a PINK Soldier running a PAPER TIGER Revolution. He got SCARED of #Punchline tonight because he CLAIMS I was part of it. The FELLOW is such a WASTE of NATIONAL IMAGINATION. An OVER-RATED drama QUEEN. I need to MENTOR him!” tweeted Ngunyi.

Miguna Miguna

Miguna cancels interview

On Sunday, Miguna Miguna cancelled a widely publicized interview on #Punchline where he was to appear alongside Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru to discuss issues facing the nation.

Ndegwa is the fiery lawyer who represented Kirinyaga MCAs in the impeachment of Governor Anne Waiguru in the Senate.

"I'm not going to be party to Mutahi Ngunyi's schemes, I consider this a material change in what we had discussed and an attempt to cause unnecessary distractions and drama that would irreparably undermine what I stand for. I'm cancelling my appearance on Punchline.” stated Miguna.

Adding that; "To Anne Kiguta, K24, Mutahi Ngunyi and Uhuru Kenyatta. I'm not from Kirinyaga. I'm not a Kirinyaga MCA. I don't represent Anne Waiguru or the Kirinyaga MCAs. "I lead a revolutionary movement. We are struggling for Kenya's liberation and justice to all. We'll never waver."