The campaign to have President Uhuru Kenyatta impeached for gross violation of the constitution has garnered momentum after a former senior adviser to the head of state agreed that the impeachment had legal grounds.

President Kenyatta's former legal adviser, Abdikadir Mohamed, said the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) had demonstrated clear legal grounds for Parliament to impeach the President for disobeying lawful court orders.

The Harvard-educated lawyer, said that the motion was likely not to materialize because the President had full control of Parliament.

"The President must abide by the constitution and disobeying a legal court order is a legal ground for removal of the President. However, an impeachment process cannot only be based on the legal grounds. It is also a political process."

"The President holds that position by virtue of being elected. The political side of the process requires the other arm of government, Parliament, to come in and play its part. It does not matter how strong the legal grounds are, Parliament must be willing to play its role to hold the President to account but in this case, my opinion is that the LSK has done the right thing to petition Parliament but that process has no chance because the legislature is long gone and is being controlled by the President," the former Mandera Central MP stated.

Mohamed spoke a day after LSK President Nelson Havi said the professional body would petition the National Assembly and the Senate to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We will petition the National Assembly and Senate to initiate proceedings for the impeachment of the president of the republic of Kenya for failing to perform his duties under the constitution," Havi said on Monday evening.