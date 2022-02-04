RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

The meaning of Raila's name is 'pro-poor', ask the old men in Luo land - Millie Odhiambo

Suba North MP gets tough on Hustler Nation during parliamentary debate

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo speaks at the National Assembly during Second Reading of the Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on February 4, 2022
Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo speaks at the National Assembly during Second Reading of the Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on February 4, 2022

Suba North Member of Parliament (MP) Millie Odhiambo has insisted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a 'pro-poor' leader.

Speaking during the Second Reading of the Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislator picked on the Hustler Nation wing, accusing them of not showing enough effort in living up to the promises they have made to the people.

According to Odhiambo, poor attendance at the National Assembly by MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto could be taken to mean they were not committed to ensuring laws that favour the people are passed at the August House.

"I was even embarrassed to hear my colleagues say that we want to thank you for bringing a bottoms-up Bill because you are concerned about us.

"Maybe I'm the one who is unwired but how can you thank Azimio? Were you not in the same House? Why can't you also move your own Bill if you support hustlers? This is where hustler matters are dealt with - on the floor of the House," the MP questioned.

The Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been promoted as Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta's project, with politicians close to the two leaders claiming it is their [the handshake partners] way of ensuring local artistes get substantial remuneration for their work.

"I thank my party and even our coalition for being realistic... We reach out to the artistes and meet them at their points of engagement and that is why Raila is able to dance with the artistes from Central Kenya and he also dances 'Nyambita' in Nyanza.

"Raila is the most down-to-earth person I've ever seen. He is one of those people who has used the strategy they [UDA] are now using and calling Bottom-Up... Even if they took the agenda Raila Odinga has used all his life - which is a pro-poor policy, a pro-people policy - they are misusing the terminology," the Suba North legislator argued.

Odhiambo further linked the Devolution program into the debate arguing that the ODM leader spearheaded the initiative, citing it as an indication of Raila's 'pro-poor' nature.

"We are being realistic by dealing with pro-poor approaches, which is what Azimio is about. That is what Raila Odinga is about, in fact his middle name is 'pro-poor'. If you actually translate the name 'Raila' in Kijaluo it means 'pro-poor'. And if you're not sure go ask the old men in Luo land... Anyone who wants to challenge me can ask the translators," she reiterated.

