Ministry of environment and forestry establish a tree seedlings nursery

Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko said a team has been formed to assist in the establishment of the nursery which will focus on indigenous trees.

Tobiko said in collaboration with the university they will unveil environmental sustainability training programs to equip students with knowledge on environmental conservation and protection matters.

He said the youth and women will also be supported to establish nurseries , and urged organizations to buy seedlings from the groups to give them a livelihood as an incentive to engage in tree growing.

Pulse Live Kenya

The CS was speaking during a tree planting exercise at the East African University in Kitengela where 2500 tree seedlings were planted, Tobiko emphasized on the need to take care of trees planted to ensure they grow to maturity.

“The most important thing is not planting the trees but ensuring that the trees we plant grow into trees, this we are not doing for ourselves but our future generations,“ said the CS.

Under the greening Kenya initiative, the Ministry has been partnering with organizations, Ministries , Departments, Agencies , Non Governmental Organizations and learning institutions to plant trees across the county in the on going campaign that aims at achieving and maintaining 10 percent forest cover.

The Vice Chancellor for the East African University, Prof. Thomas Senaji said the event will build momentum for more collaborative engagements with the Ministry and that 30,000 seedlings will be planted within the institution.

He said the university is committed to championing environmental conservation through annual tree planting events and other environmental conservation activities.