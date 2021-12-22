RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

No entry into supermarkets and bars without proof of vaccination

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Lack of compliance from businesses will lead to licence revocation.

A supermarket attendant arranges fruits at a supermarket, as residents stock their homes amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 30, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A supermarket attendant arranges fruits at a supermarket, as residents stock their homes amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 30, 2020. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

If you want to buy bread at the supermarket or enjoy a couple of beers at your local bar, you better get vaccinated against COVID-19 or else you'll be denied entry.

As the rapidly spreading omicron variant drives a spike in COVID-19 infections, the Ministry of Health revealed one must have Covid Vaccination Certificate whenever they want to access public spaces.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the requirement will take effect as from today, December 22. These guidelines, however, may be reviewed depending on the global and local trends of the virus.

Kenyans have also been asked to show proof of vaccination when attending organised events including weddings, funerals, receptions, organised parties, conferences, sports trade fares and workshops.

Those attending indoor concerts which include dances, theatre and symphony events are also required to show proof of vaccination.

One will also be required to show proof of vaccination when visiting licensed hotels, restaurants and cafes that offer table services. These guidelines also apply to bars, pubs, lounges, wineries, breweries and distilleries.

You will also be required to show proof of vaccination at nightclubs, casinos, movie theatres, game parks, reserves, museums, malls, indoor markets and banking halls.

The same guidelines apply to transport services (internal and domestic flights), PSVs, Boda Boda and Taxi.

Mwangangi finished by warning non-compliance to the new guidelines will result in withdrawal of the institution’s/ facility’s/ office’s license.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

