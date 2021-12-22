No entry into supermarkets and bars without proof of vaccination

As the rapidly spreading omicron variant drives a spike in COVID-19 infections, the Ministry of Health revealed one must have Covid Vaccination Certificate whenever they want to access public spaces.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the requirement will take effect as from today, December 22. These guidelines, however, may be reviewed depending on the global and local trends of the virus.

Kenyans have also been asked to show proof of vaccination when attending organised events including weddings, funerals, receptions, organised parties, conferences, sports trade fares and workshops.

Those attending indoor concerts which include dances, theatre and symphony events are also required to show proof of vaccination.

One will also be required to show proof of vaccination when visiting licensed hotels, restaurants and cafes that offer table services. These guidelines also apply to bars, pubs, lounges, wineries, breweries and distilleries.

You will also be required to show proof of vaccination at nightclubs, casinos, movie theatres, game parks, reserves, museums, malls, indoor markets and banking halls.

The same guidelines apply to transport services (internal and domestic flights), PSVs, Boda Boda and Taxi.