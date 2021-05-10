The people have asked - Caleb Kositany on Vying for Uasin Gishu Governor in 2022

Speaking when he appeared on #TheHotSeat, the legislator said that it is something that was not in his plans, but the people of the County have asked him to be their next County boss.

Kositany mentioned that discussions around the matter are heavy and there is intense pressure to have him vie for the seat, and he will make his decision known soon.

The MP insisted that the people of Uasin Gishu are intelligent for them to have by passed all other aspirants for him.

“The people of Uasin Gishu have asked me to run for governor. It was not in my plans but discussion is very heavy, the pressure is enormous. I will make that decision when the time comes and I believe the people of Uasin Gishu are very intelligent for them to have looked at all other aspirants who have already declared and say No, the one who can handle us and Uasin Gishu well is Caleb Kositany, I wish to say I’m considering their opinion and very soon I’ll make that known,” said Kositany.

The current Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago is serving his second and final term.