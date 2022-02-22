RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

President Kenyatta flags off relief food to drought striken counties

Amos Robi

The government will also send indirect cash to cushion households in the affected areas

President Kenyatta flagging relief food from State House Nairobi
President Kenyatta flagging relief food from State House Nairobi

About 2.3 million Kenyans living in arid and semi-arid areas are set to benefit from relief food after President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off emergency relief food to the 23 affected counties.

President Kenyatta, speaking at the event, reiterated the government’s commitment to the provision of solutions to drought through investments in drought preparedness programs.

The head of state also said the government had disbursed Sh2 billion as well an emergency cash relief programme which began in 2021 and has seen over Sh600 million sent to vulnerable families.

T0 cover the water needs for people and livestock the president said the government had constructed three boreholes in the region.

“The boreholes are complete with the associated works for domestic and livestock use. We are now expanding the programme to cover the Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Tana River, Meru, parts of Machakos and Kitui counties,” the president stated.

Besides the relief food the government also sent medical supplies to the affected counties with the president directing that the livestock uptake programme and water trucking programme reaches the intended people.

A truck ferrying relief food to Turkana county
A truck ferrying relief food to Turkana county A truck ferrying relief food to Turkana county Pulse Live Kenya

“I also direct all responsible ministries and agencies to ensure that the livestock offtake programme, the water trucking programme, and donated medical supplies and relief food reach the affected populations in these counties without any delays,” president Kenyatta stated.

Present in the occasion were the Council of Governors Chair Martin Wambora, arid and semi-arid lands chairperson governor Ali Roba, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’ and other government representatives.

Governor Wambora thanked the President for his effort to support the regions amidst this period when the country is experiencing climate change.

"Your Excellency, allow me to thank the national Government under your abled leadership for the continued support of the ASAL counties, especially during this very difficult time when we are experiencing ravaging impacts of climate shock and stretches,” Wambora said.

In September 2021, President Kenyatta declared the drought affecting parts of the country a national disaster and directed the ministries of Interior and Co-ordination and the National Treasury to assist affected households with livestock uptake and supply of water and food.

Amos Robi

