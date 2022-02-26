Moses Kuria set to vie for Kiambu Gubernatorial seat

Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday, February 26, Kuria quoted Saxon scholar and teacher Alcuin of York (735-804), Master of the Palace School at Aachen with the caption "Vox Populi Vox Dei. The voice of the people is the voice of God. So help me God. Under your wings I feel safe."

Accompanying the caption was a poster of the MP announcing that he will vie for the seat under his own party, Chama Cha Kazi. The slogan that Kuria used was Kaba Mwena Wa Ngai, a Kikuyu phrase that loosely translates to "it's better to be on God's side."

Kuria is expected to face off with incumbent Governor James Nyoro, Thika town MP Patrick Wainaina, Senator Kimani Wamatangi and former Governors; William Kabogo and Ferdinand Waititu.

Pulse Live Kenya

The aspirants are expected to battle it out for the 1,180,920 Kiambu votes. Kiambu county has 12 sub-counties - Ruiru, which has the highest number of voters at 159,337, Thika (147,761), Juja (114,761), Githunguri (99,384), Kiambaa (95,413), Kikuyu (91,157) and Limuru (87, 258).

Others are Kabete (85,446), Kiambu (80,730), Lari (76,655), Gatundu South (75,858) and Gatundu North (67,598).