RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Moses Kuria set to vie for Kiambu Gubernatorial seat

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kuria will compete against Kabogo, Waititu, Nyoro and Wamatangi

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a thanksgiving celebration on his recovered health at Thika, Kiambu County on February 19, 2022
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a thanksgiving celebration on his recovered health at Thika, Kiambu County on February 19, 2022

The Gubernatorial race in Kiambu County has just intensified after Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria officially announced his intention to be the next Governor of county number 022.

Recommended articles

Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday, February 26, Kuria quoted Saxon scholar and teacher Alcuin of York (735-804), Master of the Palace School at Aachen with the caption "Vox Populi Vox Dei. The voice of the people is the voice of God. So help me God. Under your wings I feel safe."

Accompanying the caption was a poster of the MP announcing that he will vie for the seat under his own party, Chama Cha Kazi. The slogan that Kuria used was Kaba Mwena Wa Ngai, a Kikuyu phrase that loosely translates to "it's better to be on God's side."

Kuria is expected to face off with incumbent Governor James Nyoro, Thika town MP Patrick Wainaina, Senator Kimani Wamatangi and former Governors; William Kabogo and Ferdinand Waititu.

Moses Kuria set to vie for Kiambu Gubernatorial seat
Moses Kuria set to vie for Kiambu Gubernatorial seat Pulse Live Kenya

The aspirants are expected to battle it out for the 1,180,920 Kiambu votes. Kiambu county has 12 sub-counties - Ruiru, which has the highest number of voters at 159,337, Thika (147,761), Juja (114,761), Githunguri (99,384), Kiambaa (95,413), Kikuyu (91,157) and Limuru (87, 258).

Others are Kabete (85,446), Kiambu (80,730), Lari (76,655), Gatundu South (75,858) and Gatundu North (67,598).

Kuria is back on the campaign trail after holding a thanksgiving ceremony at Thika Stadium on Saturday, February 19 when he returned from Dubai where he had sought treatment for third degree burns on his feet.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila Odinga is intoxicated by power, says Jimi Wanjigi

Raila Odinga is intoxicated by power, says Jimi Wanjigi

Jubilee delegates kick out DP Ruto as Tuju resigns

Jubilee delegates kick out DP Ruto as Tuju resigns

Moses Kuria set to vie for Kiambu Gubernatorial seat

Moses Kuria set to vie for Kiambu Gubernatorial seat

British journalist describes Kenyans as imperialists, KOT reacts

British journalist describes Kenyans as imperialists, KOT reacts

Kenyan embassy in Zimbabwe lauded for cleaning dumpsite

Kenyan embassy in Zimbabwe lauded for cleaning dumpsite

Day 3 of Russia-Ukraine war, all you need to know

Day 3 of Russia-Ukraine war, all you need to know

NTSA announces crackdown on all motorists countrywide

NTSA announces crackdown on all motorists countrywide

Mudavadi calls for Atwoli's arrest over life threatening remarks

Mudavadi calls for Atwoli's arrest over life threatening remarks

Kenya issues instructions to its citizens stuck in Ukraine

Kenya issues instructions to its citizens stuck in Ukraine

Trending

#LowerFoodPrices: Origin of top trending hashtag that has united Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Pundits break down Stanley Livondo's alarming claim of attempts to eliminate Uhuru

Kakamega politician Stanley Livondo

Uhuru says he'll support DP Ruto under one condition

President Uhuru Kenyatta speakign at Sagana State Lodge

KQ pilot amazes many after expert landing in London

Kenya Airways (KQ) pilot, Captain Ruth Karauri who safely navigated flight KQ100 787 to Heathrow Airport UK during Storm Eunice on February 18, 2022