Reports have emerged on how President Uhuru Kenyatta relied on the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to crack down on defiant government officials.

President Kenyatta is said to have received a report from the NIS on government workers engaging in politics instead of service delivery.

In the report, concerns were raised on the country being on a dangerous political mode prematurely which was orchestrated by members of the president's administration.

The Head of State did not hide NIS's role during his address to the Nation on Tuesday, adding that the NIS would be counted upon to unearth the rot in government.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the Nation

"I direct the NIS to undertake a rigorous review of all cartel groupings that have become leeches sucking away blood and sweat of hardworking Kenyans," the President stated.

"I want the review to pay particular attention to cartels operating in the public systems of budgeting, procurement, regulation and illegal rigging of markets," he added.

The President also asked the NIS to put the Agriculture sector which was headed by Mwangi Kiunjuri under a microscope.

Fired Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri

He urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to take action once the review by the NIS is done.

Kiunjuri hits back

Mwangi Kiunjuri said his sacking was not surprising, since he had been humiliated publicly.

He told those celebrating his downfall that he is "going nowhere" and will react if provoked.