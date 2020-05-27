Outspoken Nandi Senator Senator Samson Cherargei on Tuesday became the second Senator to reject his committee membership position in new changes proposed by the Jubilee Party.

Cherargei, who is part of Deputy President William Ruto's camp, had been proposed to serve in the Powers and Privileges committee after he was removed from the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

However, the Senator said the second position was too low and that he would not accept it.

He added that he was happy that his removal from JLAC, where he served as Chairman, had nothing to do with his incompetence but was a punishment for his exercise of a democratic right.

Cherargei is one of the Senators who voted against the removal of Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki.

He was removed from JLAC alongside Meru Senator Mithika Linturi with their replacements being Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Kithure Kindiki.

Senator Murkomen has already declined a membership position in the Devolution committee saying accepting the seat would be tantamount to betraying the committee's former Chairman, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua was de-whipped alongside the team.

Interestingly, Murkomen did not decline the JLAC membership adding fuel to reports that Senator Cherargei did not support the Tanga Tanga camp in their campaign to save the former Jubilee Majority Leader.

Senator Kindiki has not spoken on whether he will accept the membership positions as seconded by the man who championed his removal - Majority Whip Irungu Kangata.