The US embassy in Nairobi has reassured Kenyans that the explosions and gunfire being heard around Gigiri are part of a training exercise to respond to terrorist attacks.
No cause for alarm! Explosions and gunfire around US embassy are simulated
Better safe than sorry.
The Joint Readiness Exercise aims to build counter terrorism capabilities in the capital city.
The training exercise which is the sixth one conducted by Kenya and the United States was attended by representatives from the Department of State's Bureau of Diplomatic Security and the Kenyan government.
This exercise comes only days after the embassy issued a travel advisory to Americans interested in travelling to Kenya.
"Exercise increased caution in Kenya due to COVID-19,crime, terrorism, health issues, and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk," read the travel advisory in part.
The travel advisory went on to brief Americans of Kenya's recent terrorism incidences.
"Terrorist attacks have occurred with little or no warning, targeting Kenyan and foreign government facilities, tourist locations, transportation hubs, hotels, resorts, markets/shopping malls, and places of worship.
Terrorist acts have included armed assaults, suicide operations, bomb/grenade attacks, and kidnappings," the advisory concluded.
