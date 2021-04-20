The weapons are from the criminal world - DCI boss Kinoti dismisses Citizen TV exposé

In a press address from DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, Kinoti explained that the firearms hired by Citizen TV reporter Purity Mwambia were not authentic.

Ballistics experts present at the press briefing pointed out that the serial numbers on the weapons did not match any the government has issued.

The experts further noted that some of the identifying serial numbers on parts of the weapons were not consistent.

"Further, ballistics experts examined the weapon and found that it had some modifications on the grip and cleaning rod... From my experience as a DCI examiner, these types of firearms come from the North Eastern parts of Kenya and among the cattle rustling areas of the country," the DCI ballistics expert reported on the AK-47 assault rifle obtained by Mwambia from an alleged police officer.

Kinoti asked members of the fourth estate to involve the authorities when compiling such reports.

He insisted that there are proper accountability channels within the police service which ensure weapons do not find their way into the wrong hands.

"When you [journalists] receive any information of someone in possession of an illegal firearm, that is when you should inform us, that is our job. Don't be cheated that it is safe to do it the way it was done by the people who did it, it was extremely risky and they could even have fallen into a very dangerous trap.