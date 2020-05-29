There has never been any relationship between me and Ruto – Miguna Miguna

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has made it clear that there has never been any links or relationship between him and Deputy President William Ruto.

In a series of tweets, Miguna said that DP Ruto blocked him on twitter in 2017, as he accused people working for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga of trying hard to link him to working with the DP.

“For hypnotic zombies, my message is this: There has never been any link, connection or relationship between me and @WilliamsRuto. Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman Raila Odinga must stop their desperation. #uhurumustgo. The #coronacoalition new punching bag @WilliamsRuto has BLOCKED me on @Twitter since 2017 during my BLISTERING CAMPAIGN against all the Kenyan despots and conmen. But Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and The People's Welding Conman are desperate to link me to him. LOSERS! #uhurumustgo,” said the Canada based lawyer.

Miguna further stated that both President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga blocked him on twitter in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

He added that the two are scared of him and that is why they decided to send him into exile in Canada.

Miguna Miguna however, clarified that he does not care about being blocked on Twitter by any of the three leaders and doesn’t miss their tweets because they do not add value to the lives of Kenyans.

“To be clear, I don't care about being blocked on @Twitter by Despot Uhuru Kenyatta, Conman @RailaOdinga or @WilliamsRuto. I don't miss their empty Tweets. Their messages add no value to the lives of Kenyans. In fact, they are EMBODIMENTS of the culture of impunity. #uhurumustgo,” added Miguna.