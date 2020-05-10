Renowned political analyst and lawyer Prof Makau Mutua has added his voice to the 2022 political debate on who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Prof Mutua opined that the growing proxy wars between President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto had reached a defining moment that needed quick action from the two leaders.

The veteran human rights lawyer added that Ruto's fate lay with Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga whom he advised to move with speed to break the DP before he ascends to the presidency.

"It’s clear to all and sundry, including the proverbial chickens in the village, that Mr Kenyatta has absolutely no use for Mr Ruto. None. I get the impression Mr Kenyatta wants to spit in disgust every time he sees Mr Ruto, or hears his name," Prof Mutua observed.

The US-based law professor opined that in view of the frosty relationship between Kenyatta and Ruto. it was impossible for the current President to handover power to his deputy.

"Well, Jubilee took a step and a half and then collapsed. Today, there’s no conceivable universe in which Mr Kenyatta will hand power over to Mr Ruto. I know, I know. You want to remind me of democracy and the people’s vote at the ballot box – yada, yada. Knock yourself out. But if you live in Kenya, you are much wiser," he observed.

Mutua advused Ruto against likening his situation with that of Kenya's second President Daniel arap Moi who assumed the Presidency after the death of Jomo Kenyatta.

"He’s foolish to think he can replicate the late Daniel Moi’s script. Mr Moi’s unlikely rise to power doesn’t offer Mr Ruto any useful lessons. Mzee Jomo Kenyatta may have despised Mr Moi, but he didn’t loathe him.Importantly, Mr Moi succeeded Mzee Kenyatta because of the latter’s unexpected death, not at the ballot box. Those facts don’t obtain here," the political analyst stated.