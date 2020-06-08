Details have emerged of President Uhuru Kenyatta's scolding message to Deputy President William Ruto during the Jubilee PG meeting held at State House on Tuesday last week.

The Nation on Monday reported five of its sources who attended the meeting and who quoted President Kenyatta angrily scolding his deputy over the early political campaigns.

Kenyatta gave the analogy of a relay race where he was to run one quarter and hand the button to his his team mate (Ruto) to complete the race.

Kenyatta, however, decried that upon reaching halfway into his race, he was surprised to see his team mate grabbing his button.

"There is no way you will win in such a race because you will already be exhausted and it's the greatest form of disrespect to your team mate," Kenyatta reportedly said as the DP watched in silence.

Immediately after the meeting Ruto's allies went on media interviews where they criticized the President for scolding the Jubilee MPs without giving them a chance to respond.

"We arrived at State House at 9am, we waited for two hours even though some of us had traveled very far for this PG. When the President rose to speak, he lectured us in a top to down manner and dismissed those who raised their hands to speak," Soy MP Caleb Kositany, a close ally of the DP, said.

President Kenyatta also used the PG meeting to warn Tanga Tanga MPs allied to Ruto that he was well aware of their campaign to demonize his government and make personal attacks against him.