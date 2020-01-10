Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri on Friday warned that the current locust invasion plaguing at least 5 counties could hit Nairobi.

In a press statement issued from Kilimo House, CS Kiunjuri stated that the insects are traveling at 120km per day and their latest siting was about 300 kilometres from Nairobi.

"As of this [Friday] morning at 11 am we received information that the locusts are a few kilometres out of Meru County, but still in Samburu County. After monitoring their movements we've established they are traveling at 120km/day then you can imagine that they can be in Nairobi by evening," he stated.

The CS went on to elaborate the challenges the ministry has faced in trying to eradicate the locusts saying that their travel patterns have been a major hindrance.

"Locusts are mobile, we can attack them while they are moving but it is dangerous and difficult. For example, we were able to attack a swarm in Wajir yesterday as they were flying but the pilot was forced to get his hand out of the helicopter to wipe the windscreen [because the locusts restricted visibility].

"The best approach is to attack while they are resting and the most effective way is for citizens to alert us when they see them. People need to be alert especially in the evening between 4 pm and 6pm because the swarms will definitely rest at 6 pm so it will be easy to locate them," the CS added.

He further gave a hotline through which Kenyans can communicate on various sightings of the swarms. Citizens have been urged to contact 0720483136 and 0727781874 or post photos of the locusts on their social media pages.