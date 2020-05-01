President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday addressed a small gathering at State House to mark the international Labour Day commemoration.

President Kenyatta took the opportunity to issue a response to Kenyans on social media who criticized his move to send flowers as solidarity gifts for medics and patients in the United Kingdom.

An irate President Kenyatta asked Kenyans online to keenly assess matters before passing criticism. He revealed that the gift was a way of maintaining a strong trade relationship with the UK.

Think before you start talking nonsense - President Uhuru Kenyatta explains why he sent flowers to UK

"I really laughed the other day when I saw some people saying that I had made a mistake sending flowers to UK. Surely! Do these people realize that one day Corona will be over? Those flowers employ thousands of Kenyans and they say, '...people are remembered when there's trouble...'

"When we send those flowers and they see they are coming from Kenya, when markets get back to operation and people go to to trade they will see our flowers and remember that we thought of them when they were in trouble and that goodwill will prompt them to buy our flowers. Think before you start talking nonsense on this social media of yours!" the President scolded.

The President also addressed media reports on the alleged misappropriation of billions allocated to the Ministry of Health in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Let us not gamble with Kenyan lives over petty politics. Those who are saying that the funds allocated to the fight against Covid-19 should have been used in one way or another and those saying that the money has been used for tea and mandazis should all wait. It will all be audited in broad daylight and we will know the truth," he stated.