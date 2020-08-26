Thirdway Alliance announced the suspension of party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot on Wednesday.

In a public notice issued, the party said the decision was reached at after a meeting held by the National Executive Committee.

The NEC heard complaints against Dr Aukot which included an alleged assault on the Deputy party leader Dr Angela Mwikali.

"... financial impropriety, self-enrichment, non-accountability and lack of transparency," the statement tread in part.

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot

"Defying a court order in Children Case No. 1591 of 2019, thus violating Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010," it continued in reference to a child support case against Dr Aukot.

Thirdway Alliance declared that Dr Aukot will not transact any business on behalf of the party until he appears before the disciplinary committee.

Wrangles

In February 2020 a section of the party officials, Dr Angela Mwikali Nyalita, Phelister Wakesho Wughangha and Hilda Agnes Nduta Gachahi sued Dr Aukot over the Punguza Mizigo initiative.

The petitioners accused Aukot of launching a process to amend the Constitution through the ‘Punguza Mizigo Kenya’ Initiative without disclosing to any of the other party officials and without the approval of the party NEC.

In August 2020, Dr Aukot was dragged to court over alleged failure to provide for a son he is accused of siring.

Beatrice Kikunga, lodged a case against Dr Aukot at the children’s court in Milimani, Nairobi, seeking to have the Thirdway Alliance party leader compelled to undergo a DNA test to prove that he sired the child born in August 2017.