RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Thugs steal Sh25 million in bank robbery

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

2 police officers and a manager at the bank were shot

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

A group of thugs struck a bank in Bungoma County, on Tuesday, March 1 and made away with millions in the robbery.

Recommended articles

Nation reported that the thugs shot and injured two policemen and a manager at Ushirika Bank in Kimilili Town.

The robbers managed to escape with Sh25m stolen from the bank that is near the Deputy County Commissioner’s office.

The three who were injured were rushed to Kimilili Sub County Hospital for first aid and later refered to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret in stable condition.

The manager was shot in the stomach while the police officers were shot on their legs.

The incident is said to have happened in the afternoon, some minutes after 1 pm.

More to follow…

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Thugs steal Sh25 million in bank robbery

Thugs steal Sh25 million in bank robbery

HELB grants 100% waiver to all loan defaulters

HELB grants 100% waiver to all loan defaulters

Motorists test section of Nairobi Expressway ahead of launch [Video]

Motorists test section of Nairobi Expressway ahead of launch [Video]

President Kenyatta begins reorganizing cabinet after resignations

President Kenyatta begins reorganizing cabinet after resignations

Details of DP Ruto’s meeting with US politician who's worth Sh5 billion

Details of DP Ruto’s meeting with US politician who's worth Sh5 billion

Kenyans imported 325 helicopters, 519 chopper engines

Kenyans imported 325 helicopters, 519 chopper engines

UDA national treasurer decamps as Gachagua causes storm in Kenya Kwanza alliance

UDA national treasurer decamps as Gachagua causes storm in Kenya Kwanza alliance

Kenya receives additional 1.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Kenya receives additional 1.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Al-Shabaab can hit planes at low altitudes, US warns Kenyans

Al-Shabaab can hit planes at low altitudes, US warns Kenyans

Trending

NTSA announces crackdown on all motorists countrywide

NTSA officers in a car

Uhuru says he'll support DP Ruto under one condition

President Uhuru Kenyatta speakign at Sagana State Lodge

Day 3 of Russia-Ukraine war, all you need to know

All you need to know about Russia-Ukraine crisis on day 3 of war

Tuskys Director Stephen Mukuha dies

Stephen Mukuha speaking to Tuskys Supermarket staff