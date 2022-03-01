A group of thugs struck a bank in Bungoma County, on Tuesday, March 1 and made away with millions in the robbery.
Thugs steal Sh25 million in bank robbery
2 police officers and a manager at the bank were shot
Nation reported that the thugs shot and injured two policemen and a manager at Ushirika Bank in Kimilili Town.
The robbers managed to escape with Sh25m stolen from the bank that is near the Deputy County Commissioner’s office.
The three who were injured were rushed to Kimilili Sub County Hospital for first aid and later refered to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret in stable condition.
The manager was shot in the stomach while the police officers were shot on their legs.
The incident is said to have happened in the afternoon, some minutes after 1 pm.
More to follow…
