TikTok video titled - Obama message to Kenyans towards 2022 election, is fake

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The video was released ahead of the 2013 elections

A video circulating on TikTok of former US president Barack Obama encouraging Kenyans to remain peaceful ahead of the 2022 general election is fake.

“Obama message to Kenyans towards 2022 election," reads the TikTok video caption. "After the turmoil of five years ago, you have worked to rebuild communities, reform institutions and passed a new constitution, the 44th US president said in the video.

Now Kenya must take the next step in March with the first national elections under your new constitution," Obama continued.

Post-election violence in 2007
Post-election violence in 2007 AFP

The video is nine years old, and it shows Obama addressing the people of Kenya before the election in 2013.

“We all know what makes for a successful election. Kenya must reject intimidation and violence and allow a free and fair vote.

Kenya must resolve disputes in the court, not in the streets. Above all the people of Kenya must come together before and after the election to carry on the work of building your country,” Obama said.

The original video was released on February 5, 2013 when Kenya was set to hold its first elections under a new constitution. It was also five years from one of if not the bloodiest election cycle experienced in the country.

The 2007–2008 Kenyan crisis was a political, economic, and humanitarian crisis that erupted in Kenya after former President Mwai Kibaki was declared the winner of the presidential election held on December 27, 2007.

The closely contested elections in 2007 were based upon a flawed election process, and led to a deepening of ethnic divisions and serious post-election violence lasting well into 2008.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

