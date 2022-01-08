TikTok video titled - Obama message to Kenyans towards 2022 election, is fake

“Obama message to Kenyans towards 2022 election," reads the TikTok video caption. "After the turmoil of five years ago, you have worked to rebuild communities, reform institutions and passed a new constitution, the 44th US president said in the video.

Now Kenya must take the next step in March with the first national elections under your new constitution," Obama continued.

AFP

The video is nine years old, and it shows Obama addressing the people of Kenya before the election in 2013.

“We all know what makes for a successful election. Kenya must reject intimidation and violence and allow a free and fair vote.

Kenya must resolve disputes in the court, not in the streets. Above all the people of Kenya must come together before and after the election to carry on the work of building your country,” Obama said.

The original video was released on February 5, 2013 when Kenya was set to hold its first elections under a new constitution. It was also five years from one of if not the bloodiest election cycle experienced in the country.

The 2007–2008 Kenyan crisis was a political, economic, and humanitarian crisis that erupted in Kenya after former President Mwai Kibaki was declared the winner of the presidential election held on December 27, 2007.