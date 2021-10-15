Timothy Maneno flops UDA & Wiper to win Nguu/Masumba Ward by election

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Timothy Maneno trounces UDA & Wiper to win Nguu/Masumba ward by-election

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Maneno who was an independent candidate garnered 2,902 votes

Independent Candidate Timothy Maneno is the winner of the Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election in Makueni County.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Maneno victorious after he garnered 2,902 votes.

Daniel Kivuva Musau of UDA came second in the closely contested race with 2,219 votes while Eshio Mwaiwa of the Wiper Democratic Movement was third with 1,604 votes.

According to IEBC at a total of 6,783 votes were cast representing 60.33 percent voter turnout.

“A total of 6,783 votes were cast representing 60.33 percent voter turnout. Valid votes were 6,735 while rejected votes were 48. The Commission would like to thank our voters and stakeholders for their participation and support #October14thByelections” shared IEBC.

In a tweet, Makueni County Governor Kivutha Kibwana congratulated Maneno for winning the hotly contested by-election.

“I congratulate the People of Nguu/Masumba Ward for their determination to uphold democracy. They have spoken loud and clear in electing Timothy Maneno. I thank all the gallant leader-volunteers who supported The Independent candidate. We have opened a new chapter in our politics” reads the tweet for Governor Kibwana.

Deputy President William Ruto also took to social media to congratulate the UDA candidate for emerging number two in the tight race.

“Congratulations Hon. Daniel Musau of the @UDAKenya

for the sterling performance at the just concluded Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election. Coming second in the tight race is a demonstration that we are breaking tribal barriers and establishing a new culture of issues-based politics” reads DP Ruto tweet.

