The Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning is set to kick of a fresh registration process in compliance with the Land Registration Act of 2012.

Title deeds which were all previously registered under the Registered Land Act (RLA), the Registration of Titles Act (RTA), the Land Titles Act (LTA), and the Government Lands Act (GLA) will now be registered under the single 2012 law.

According to CS Farida Karoney, the new process which will ensure that only the Registrar of Lands holds the register of title deeds will reduce instances of fraud and mismanagement of land documents.

"The current titles will be cancelled and new ones issued under the new legal regime while retaining the ownership, size and the other interests registered against the respective title.

"Title documents held by third parties, including banks, hospitals, and courts as security at the time of commence Lands ment, shall be replaced upon application by the proprietor. The general public is advised to take note of the converted parcel numbers," she stated.

The CS confirmed that 5,493 parcels of land had already been earmarked for the pilot process.

“All transactions or dealings relating to parcels within the registration unit shall from April 1, 2021 be carried out in the new registers,” the ministry confirmed.