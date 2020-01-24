Political strategist and journalist on Friday tweeted himself into trouble after he dragged Tanga Tanga politics to the love life of Gladys Boss Shollei.

Gachoka posted photos of Shollei with her presumed new lover with the caption "Team Tanga Tanga".

However netizens were not amused with the partisan political angle introduced by the journalist.

Those who commented asked Tony to respect politician's personal life.

"Gladys Shollei Boss like any person has her private & deserves to enjoy it! Moreover the Ex husband move on too!" Turuthi said on Twitter.

"I’ve never seen such a petty and biased journalist like this man," Wilson Wame complained.

"Tony on this I disagree with you. I mean leave for cheap bloggers for hire. I don't expect this of you sir, you are beyond this. Can you behave sir. I didn't see you do the when Mr. Shollei got married immediately," Paul Otieno tweeted.

Other netizens viciously attacked the political strategist with details of his own troubled private life.

Gachoka has been accused of battering his wife Priscila Gachoka as well as neglecting his children - allegations that were used to attack him on Friday.