Political commentator Tony Gachoka has told off Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi after asking him to stop with his little idle talk and help the Jubilee government make Kenya great.

In his response, Mr. Gachoka accused Ahmednasir of aiding individuals caught in corruption scandals, as he went ahead to mentioned some of the people the lawyer has represented in corruption related cases before.

“Senior Cousel you aide & abet corruption actors; Ruto fanatics call you a 'great mind' YET you feature in every corruption case. AA @ahmednasirlaw you represented Waiguru, Waluke, Deepak Kamani of Angloleasing & Weston - yet you can dare call me 'idle talk'. A corruption enabler!” tweeted the former KTN Pointblank host.

Tony Gachoka’s words came after Ahmednasir Abdullahi asked him to play his part in nation building by starting a small business and creating jobs for young people, instead being idle.

“Tony...play your part in BUILDING the Nation. Start some BUSINESS, Create JOBS FOR THE YOUTH...and stop this little idle talk...KENYA is great country... HELP JUBILEE make Kenya GREAT...” said SC Ahmednasir.

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi

His words were in response to Mr. Gachoka’s words which claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is no longer a billionaire.

“My fren AA @ahmednasirlaw habari ndugu. Would I be wrong if i stopped calling DP Ruto a billionaire and changed it to millionaire ... since am told his cash reserves are drying up pretty fast... Kindly advise. TG Cc. @WehliyeMohamed @DonaldBKipkorir @kipmurkomen,” Gachoka had tweeted.