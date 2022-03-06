Top candidates seeking to become Nairobi's next governor

Aspirants who are looking to succeed incumbent Anne Kananu Mwenda, even as she defends her seat, include experienced politicians and businesspeople.

Here is a list of the top candidates vying for Nairobi County governor.

Johnson Sakaja

He has been serving as the Nairobi Senator since his election during the 2017 elections.

Prior to the Senate, he was nominated as an MP by The National Alliance (TNA) in 2013. A party he had chaired.

He was to contest for the gubernatorial seat in 2017 but shelved the ambition. He has openly declared his support for the Kenya Kwanza campaign.

A survey conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) in 2021 indicated that he was in the lead of this race with 30%.

Richard Ngatia

Richard Ngatia is currently the President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNNCI). He is also chairman of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The businessman is vying under the Azimio La Umoja campaign - supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's presidential bid.

According to a study carried out by Mizani Africa in January across 17 constituencies in Nairobi, Ngatia was ranked first with a 29.2% lead.

Miguna Miguna

The Canada-based lawyer will be making a second attempt at the Nairobi County seat, though he is yet to be allowed back into the country.

He is yet to declare the party he will be vying under but has confirmed that he will not be an Independent candidate this time around.

During his just-concluded tour of the United States, Deputy President William Ruto noted that he would facilitate Miguna's return.

Anne Kananu

Ann Kananu is the third and first female governor of Nairobi County. She was earlier on in 2020 nominated to deputize former governor Mike Sonko before he was impeached. She also previously headed the Nairobi County Disaster and Emergency Management Department.

She is looking to defend her seat under the Azimio La Umoja ticket in the August elections.

Tim Wanyonyi

He has served in the National Assembly for the last 10 years, having first started his political career as a nominated councilor between 2007 and 2013 and then as MP for Westlands constituency for two terms.

Both the Mizani Africa poll ranks and a TIFA poll ranked him at third place in the race with scores of 19.1% and six percent respectively.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

The presiding Bishop at the Jesus is Alive Ministries in Nairobi is a former Starehe MP and former Assistant Minister for Housing in the grand coalition government.

This is her second stab at the gubernatorial seat having contested for in the 2017 Jubilee party primaries but lost to former Governor Mike Sonko.

She will be vying for the top seat on a United Democratic Alliance ticket.

Agnes Kagure

Anne Kagure is a businesswoman and founder of Ann Kagure Foundation, an organization that seeks to empower the less fortunate in society.

In 2018, Kagure was among four other women that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had shortlisted to deputize him.