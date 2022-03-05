Top candidates vying for Nairobi Senator

This year is no different and young political contenders will seek to fill the shoes of outgoing Senator Johnson Sakaja. Interestingly, the latest entry to the race by a veteran, 71-year-old politician.

Here are the top candidates gunning for the position.

Edwin Sifuna

After unsuccessfully running for the senatorial seat during the 2017 elections, the Nairobi-based lawyer and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary-general will be seeking to clinch the seat on this second attempt.

He had earlier been pitted to vie for the elective seat in Bungoma County, but he announced his bid for the Nairobi Senator position on December 16, 2021.

A poll conducted by Mizani Africa between January 5 and January 17 across 17 constituencies in Nairobi placed him at the lead in the senatorial race with a 39% score.

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu is a vocal Nairobi lawyer who was appointed to the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company following her debut into politics during the 2017 election.

She has changed her course in the upcoming elections, having been an aspirant for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in 2017.

After being welcomed to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) by Deputy President William Ruto on 29th November 2021, she is headed for the April primaries. She'll be an interesting aspirant to follow, given that she gave up on the Woman Rep seat after losing at the 2017 Jubilee primaries.

Maina Kamanda

Maina Kamanda, 71, is a nominated Jubilee party Member of Parliament (MP) and former MP for Starehe constituency in Nairobi. He is a seasoned politician .

During an interview on Kameme Tv, he said, his main drive to run for Nairobi Senator was from listening to the demands of the people of Nairobi. He claimed that his supporters have asked him to lead them in the senate.

Findings by Mizani Africa placed him at second place in this race with 30%.

Roy Smith Mwatia 'Rufftone'

Rufftone is a renowned gospel singer, having been in the music industry for the past two decades. With hits such as Tsinyanga Tsiwere and Mungu Baba with the General Service Unit (GSU), Rufftone has become a positive influence for the youth in Kenya.

Aside from awards won for his music, in 2013 Rufftone was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Public Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, for a year.

He is seeking the seat under the UDA party.

George Kamano

He is a Nairobi businessman with a vast interest in technology and real estate. He vied for the Nairobi West ward representative seat on a Jubilee party ticket during the 2017 elections and emerged third.

Initially, it was reported that he was to contest for the Langata parliamentary seat. He is set to try out his luck in the senatorial race on a Jubilee ticket party.

Fredrick Otieno

Fredrick is an engineer based in Nairobi and a renewable energy consultant at Green Grid Energy.

Under the wings of ODM, he is aspiring for the seat and he was amazingly ranked third according to the Mizani Africa study with 15%.

Faith Norah Lukosi

She is popularly known as Mama sanitizer. A governance and social justice activist who also doubles up as a lawyer. She is one of the founding members of the Daughters of Raila movement.