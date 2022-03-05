RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Top candidates vying for Nairobi Senator

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Meet the aspirants in the Nairobi senatorial race

Top candidates vying for Nairobi Senator: Edwin Sifuna, Karen Nyamu, Maina Kamanda and Faith Norah Lukosi
The Nairobi senatorial seat has, from the 2013 General Election, had a magnet-like attraction to youthful aspirants.

This year is no different and young political contenders will seek to fill the shoes of outgoing Senator Johnson Sakaja. Interestingly, the latest entry to the race by a veteran, 71-year-old politician.

Here are the top candidates gunning for the position.

After unsuccessfully running for the senatorial seat during the 2017 elections, the Nairobi-based lawyer and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary-general will be seeking to clinch the seat on this second attempt.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna shares a hug with ODM party leader Raila Odinga during the party's 2022 National Delegates Conference at the Kasarani Stadium Indoor Arena
ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna shares a hug with ODM party leader Raila Odinga during the party's 2022 National Delegates Conference at the Kasarani Stadium Indoor Arena Pulse Live Kenya

He had earlier been pitted to vie for the elective seat in Bungoma County, but he announced his bid for the Nairobi Senator position on December 16, 2021.

A poll conducted by Mizani Africa between January 5 and January 17 across 17 constituencies in Nairobi placed him at the lead in the senatorial race with a 39% score.

Karen Nyamu is a vocal Nairobi lawyer who was appointed to the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company following her debut into politics during the 2017 election.

She has changed her course in the upcoming elections, having been an aspirant for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in 2017.

Nairobi Senator aspirant Karen Nyamu during a campaign with DP William Ruto in Githogoro, Nairobi County
Nairobi Senator aspirant Karen Nyamu during a campaign with DP William Ruto in Githogoro, Nairobi County Pulse Live Kenya

After being welcomed to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) by Deputy President William Ruto on 29th November 2021, she is headed for the April primaries. She'll be an interesting aspirant to follow, given that she gave up on the Woman Rep seat after losing at the 2017 Jubilee primaries.

Maina Kamanda, 71, is a nominated Jubilee party Member of Parliament (MP) and former MP for Starehe constituency in Nairobi. He is a seasoned politician .

Nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda
Nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda Nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda Pulse Live Kenya

During an interview on Kameme Tv, he said, his main drive to run for Nairobi Senator was from listening to the demands of the people of Nairobi. He claimed that his supporters have asked him to lead them in the senate.

Findings by Mizani Africa placed him at second place in this race with 30%.

Rufftone is a renowned gospel singer, having been in the music industry for the past two decades. With hits such as Tsinyanga Tsiwere and Mungu Baba with the General Service Unit (GSU), Rufftone has become a positive influence for the youth in Kenya.

Nairobi senatorial aspirant Roy Smith Mwatia 'Rufftone'
Nairobi senatorial aspirant Roy Smith Mwatia 'Rufftone' Rufftone and Daddy Owen Pulse Live Kenya

Aside from awards won for his music, in 2013 Rufftone was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Public Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, for a year.

He is seeking the seat under the UDA party.

He is a Nairobi businessman with a vast interest in technology and real estate. He vied for the Nairobi West ward representative seat on a Jubilee party ticket during the 2017 elections and emerged third.

George Kamano
George Kamano Pulse Live Kenya

Initially, it was reported that he was to contest for the Langata parliamentary seat. He is set to try out his luck in the senatorial race on a Jubilee ticket party.

Fredrick is an engineer based in Nairobi and a renewable energy consultant at Green Grid Energy.

Under the wings of ODM, he is aspiring for the seat and he was amazingly ranked third according to the Mizani Africa study with 15%.

She is popularly known as Mama sanitizer. A governance and social justice activist who also doubles up as a lawyer. She is one of the founding members of the Daughters of Raila movement.

With inspiration sourced from great African women who have beaten all odds to become impactful leaders, she seeks to emulate them by aspiring to be a Nairobi senator through an ODM party ticket.

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

