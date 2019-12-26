NTV swahili news anchor Doreen Majala announced that she was leaving the station during the Christmas night broadcast.

Ms Majala left the Nation Media Group barely two years after joining the Kimathi street-based media house.

"Good evening good people! It’s been an honour gracing your screens on NTV informing and educating you through the news," Ms Majala stated.

Doreen Majala announces leaving NTV

NTV Comeback

"A big Thank you to the Nation Media Group management for the platform & to my colleagues, for the wonderful experience," she added.

She quit Ebru TV in November 2017 and took a break from TV before making her come back on NTV.

Majala joined NTV’s Swahili news desk to replace Nimrod Taabu who left the Kimathi street-based media house to join Citizen TV.