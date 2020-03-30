A DCI Corporal was on Sunday arrested after defying the government's curfew directive.

Officer Hussein Abdulahi was found in a pub at Sega market, in Ugenya Siaya County drinking with friends past the stipulated curfew hours.

When confronted by colleagues Abdulahi is said to have turned violent and even drew a pistol on the officers threatening to shoot them.

Police officers acted quickly and disarmed Abdulahi who had injured OCS Timothy Kwemoi on the head.

undefined AFP

Siaya County police commander Francis Kooli confirmed the incident adding that the unruly officer would be arraigned in court.

Curfew Kenya

Police have been put on the spot over the use of excessive force as they implement the curfew directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Those who flouted the curfew were not arrested, but beaten and made to run home.

Reacting to the condemnation of the violence, Police Spokesman Charles Owino said action would be taken against officers found to have broken the law.

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho accused the officers of barbarity and advised companies to allow employees to leave their offices as early as 3pm.