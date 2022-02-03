Former IG Joseph Boinett resigns from Tourism CAS job

CAS Boinnet has quit his government job in order to embark on campaigns as he eyes the Elgeyo Marakwet governor's seat.

He joins the list of politicians who are in the race to replace second-term Governor Alex Tolgos.

Governor Tolgos was elected as the first governor of the county on March 4, 2013 and was re-elected on August 8, 2017 to serve his second and final term as governor. Tolgos has expressed intentions to vie for the senatorial seat in the same county come August 9, 2022.

Boinnet was appointed to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife by President Uhuru Kenyatta through an Executive Order dated March 13, 2019.

Former IG Joseph Boinnet with President Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

He was handed the CAS job after his four-year non-renewable tenure as the IG came to an end on March 10, 2019.

Boinnet was replaced by Hillary Mutyambai as the Inspector General of Police.

Oath of office

In April 2019, Boinnettook the oath of office as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Tourism and Wildlife during a ceremony that was held at State House, Nairobi.

The ceremony which was witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, was conducted by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Tourism CS Najib Balala.