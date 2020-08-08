Traders in Kakamega staged protests disrupting Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who was to pay a courtesy call to Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The traders demonstrated on Saturday accusing governor Oparanya of demolishing their business structures.

CS Kagwe’s convoy, which arrived in Kakamega from Kisumu airport at around 11 am, was forced to reroute to the Mumias Level 4 Hospital.

Mr Oparanya and CS Kagwe were to be held at the governor’s office early Saturday, and, thereafter, the two leaders were to tour Mumias Level 4 Hospital.

Traders protest ahead of CS Kagwe's meeting with Governor Oparanya

Later CS Kagwe was to address journalists at the Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Traders protest

Traders claimed that Governor Oparanya brought down the structures to pave way for the arrival of CS Kagwe’s convoy.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Lurambi MP Titus Khamala led the hundreds of Kakamega Town youth in demonstrating against the Saturday demolitions.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala

“Oparanya and I have been friends for long. But, when it comes to protecting the rights of Kakamega people against oppression, then I would rather terminate my friendship with him, and stand with the mwananchi,” Malala said.

CS Kagweis in the Nyanza region on a four-day tour to assess the impact of Covid-19 in Kisii, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Bomet counties and their preparedness.