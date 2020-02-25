Traders, who are engaged in a bitter row with the Interior Ministry, staged protests at GPO on Tuesday morning.

Police fired teargas to disperse the crowd of traders who were demanding for Ksh6.2 billion in payments of goods supplied.

The traders who supplied goods and services to Kenya Prisons Service stepped up pressure on the government to pay them their dues.

About 2,900 suppliers to Kenya Prisons Service say they are yet to be paid. The traders accused Correctional Services PS Zainab Hussein of not being supportive.

Protests in Nairobi CBD over tender scandal

Since 2018, suppliers have been waiting for the end of a verification exercise that was meant to weed out rogue suppliers.

The audit showed that some corrupt staff had paid suppliers who did not have credit letters, inspection or acceptance certificates.

The Kenya Prisons was rocked by a Ksh4.8 billion classified tenders supply scandal.