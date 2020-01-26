A huge fire razed down property worth millions of shillings in Kongowea Market, Mombasa County.

The fire is reported to have started in one of the business stores before rapidly spreading.

It is not yet clear what the cause of the fire was but it has since been put off and investigations are ongoing.

According to sources, the fire began at the wee hours of Sunday morning. It is not yet clear if there were any people injured during the incident. In a statement, Red Cross said it had dispatched a team of rescuers at the scene to help in extinguishing the inferno.

Eyewitnesses told a local daily that the fire destroyed the second-hand clothes section, which hosts over 100 tailors and several food kiosks.

''It is a very bad start of 2020,'' Abubakar Nyamawi, a second-hand cloth dealer who said he lost property worth Sh450,000 said Nyamawi. He added that he had restocked his shop in anticipation of New Year and had taken several loans from several lending institutions.

Video